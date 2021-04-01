Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Mastercard by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 489,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,094 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 767,094 shares of company stock worth $253,787,463. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $356.05 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $227.10 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

