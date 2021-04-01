Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report sales of $51.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.16 million and the lowest is $51.05 million. Materialise posted sales of $51.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $229.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.96 million to $229.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $266.05 million, with estimates ranging from $261.68 million to $270.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 605,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12. Materialise has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Materialise by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 454.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 78,514 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Materialise by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

