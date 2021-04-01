Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $50,932.50 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $50,932.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,856.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MATX opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after acquiring an additional 339,898 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,882,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,638,000 after acquiring an additional 870,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

