McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.05

Shares of McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.05 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 32.50 ($0.42). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 456,729 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,352.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, evening meals, non-food, health and beauty products, chilled and frozen foods, household products, and news and magazines, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

