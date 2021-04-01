McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has increased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.