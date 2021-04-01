McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as high as C$0.60. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.68 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.42.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Company Profile (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

