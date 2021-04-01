MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of MEDNAX worth $22,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 54,984 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 104,894 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist upped their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Shares of MD stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

