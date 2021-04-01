Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $338,452. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,031,000 after acquiring an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 164,709 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 694,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

