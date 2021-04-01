Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Update

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the February 28th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. 42,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $463.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 3.12.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

In other Mesa Air Group news, Director Dana J. Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.