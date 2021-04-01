MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the February 28th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MIN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 811,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,149. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,654 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 46,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

