Michael Larry Snider Sells 3,340 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Larry Snider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Larry Snider sold 13,410 shares of LGI Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,858,357.80.

On Monday, March 8th, Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of LGI Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $149.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.02.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

