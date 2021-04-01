Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.55-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.