Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.