Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MU. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU traded up $4.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 39,933,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,031,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $95.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.