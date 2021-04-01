MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down to $18.55

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $17.50. MicroVision shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 99,976 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.73 and a beta of 3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MicroVision by 972.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MicroVision by 93.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 39,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

