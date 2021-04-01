MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MICT opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $236.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. MICT has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, operating through its subsidiaries GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd. and Micronet Ltd, provides mobile computing solutions; as well as a proprietary trading technology platform for high growth sectors in global fintech space. The company, through GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd., focuses on online brokerage for equities trading, wealth management, and sales of insurance products primarily in foreign markets in Asia.

