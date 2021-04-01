Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

MBCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Middlefield Banc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.12). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Michael C. Voinovich bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $27,230.00. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,849 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 385,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

