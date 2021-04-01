MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Trading Up 8.1%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) was up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 6,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 560,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.71.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.