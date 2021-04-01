Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.57.

AVO opened at $19.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

