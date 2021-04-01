Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,200 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the February 28th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.5 days.

Shares of MSBHF opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.77. Mitsubishi has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

