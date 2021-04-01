MixMarvel Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.74 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded up 72.5% against the US dollar. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and $11.74 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00051906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.36 or 0.00648603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026059 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,789,514,001 coins. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

