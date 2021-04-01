Mizuho Boosts Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target to $13.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $14.81 on Monday. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sabre by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

