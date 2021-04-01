MKM Partners Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $88.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lifted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.95. 17,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,514,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $624,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 443,176 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.