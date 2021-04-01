Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $376,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $197.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.78.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

