Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 887.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

MOH opened at $233.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.31. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.56 and a 12 month high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

