MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0124 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $48,002.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002601 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.00263606 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 218,188,844 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

