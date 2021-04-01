Morgan Stanley Boosts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $83.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

WRB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $77.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.