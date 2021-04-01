Morgan Stanley Downgrades Total (NYSE:TOT) to Equal Weight

Total (NYSE:TOT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TOT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NYSE:TOT opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at $169,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 12.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at $1,033,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Total by 552.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after acquiring an additional 877,076 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

