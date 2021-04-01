Morgan Stanley Increases Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $54.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $40.66 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

