Morgan Stanley Lowers Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $50.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

