Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Dell Technologies worth $132,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. III Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 68,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 35,062 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 716,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,521,000 after acquiring an additional 99,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 88,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $6,655,937.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 250,512 shares in the company, valued at $18,790,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,037,609 shares of company stock worth $83,567,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

