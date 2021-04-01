Morgan Stanley Purchases 123,841 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $149,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $73.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

