Morgan Stanley Raises ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $90.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of ARCB opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in ArcBest by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

