Morgan Stanley Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,693,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $138,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,907.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 137,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 39,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.