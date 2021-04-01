Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $946,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $188.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.56 and a fifty-two week high of $190.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

