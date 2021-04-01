MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Financial Lp Qvt Sells 1,598,801 Shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MP opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JHL Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

