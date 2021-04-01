MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) fell 6.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $31.50. 60,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,892,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Specifically, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last quarter.

MP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,093,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

