MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Releases Earnings Results

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:MSLP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. MusclePharm has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.16.

Get MusclePharm alerts:

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.