MVL Price Tops $0.0534 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $631.51 million and approximately $237.61 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.23 or 0.00643949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025989 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,823,327,226 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

