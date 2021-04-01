NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.72

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.72 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 52.60 ($0.69). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 52.60 ($0.69), with a volume of 52,207 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.63. The company has a market cap of £24.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.01.

About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.