Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $308,549.94

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 79.6% higher against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $308,549.94 and $4,961.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,022,919 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

