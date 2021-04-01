National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of DLMAF stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.15. 1,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,429. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $44.36.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

