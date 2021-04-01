National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,582,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 323,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.24. 1,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,623. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.15. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.