National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,949 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in CSX were worth $92,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CSX by 431.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CSX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.60. 22,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,963. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.