National Pension Service Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Cadence Design Systems worth $62,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 81.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $13,335,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares in the company, valued at $34,304,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,910 shares of company stock worth $46,911,113. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $4.56 on Thursday, reaching $141.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.64.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

