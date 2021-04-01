National Pension Service Has $106.17 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

National Pension Service raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $106,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,049,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 43,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,224. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

