National Pension Service Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

National Pension Service increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $67,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,552,000 after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Waste Management by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $128.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.09 and a 200-day moving average of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.90 and a 12-month high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

