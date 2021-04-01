National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $47.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $256,000.

EYE traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.99. 11,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.02, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

