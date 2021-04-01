nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $69.33. The company had a trading volume of 37,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,749. nCino has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92.

Get nCino alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $804,267.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $1,484,659.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,241.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767 over the last 90 days.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.