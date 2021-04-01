Needham & Company LLC Cuts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $86.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $44.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.75. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 331.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.